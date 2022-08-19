CEO Smoke: Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Agree To Hit For Hit Non Verzuz Label Battle

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A match up the culture thought would never happen might be coming this year. Diddy and Jermaine Dupri will go hit for hit on a non Verzuz battle.

As per Hip-Hop N More the two legendary producers have agreed to a battle but not on Verzuz. Last year Jermaine challenged him to a battle during an Instagram Live but Diddy said he would only go against Dr. Dre. The So So Def Records CEO continued to champion the idea even though Puff thought JD’s “arms were too short to box with God!!!”.

On Thursday, August 18 Diddy was hosting an online discussion regarding the current state of R&B and Dupri tapped in and resurfaced the idea. “J.D., if you want that smoke, you can get that smoke anytime,” Diddy said. Now that it has been revealed that Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are now suing Triller for not paying them after buying the platform both have agreed to take the matter into their own hands.

“Since we ain’t f***ing around with Verzuz no more since because they f***ing around with our boys, we don’t need to be going against each other,” Diddy continued. “Let’s come together and do that Bad Boy, So So Def in Atlanta… It ain’t no Verzuz, it’s just hit for hit.” As expected Jermaine was all in on the idea.

At this time the hit for hit battle has yet to be scheduled.

