Ludacris Is Launching His Own Doll To Accompany His Children’s Netflix Series, Karma’s World

Over the weekend, the big three got together and performed in Canada! Drake, Lil’ Wayne, and Nicki Minaj all got together for the OVO Fest and performed all of their Young Money classics. After Drake got over COVID, he made sure to praise his crew on stage.

In other news, Barbie better move out the way because Ludacris is coming out with his own doll. The rapper and creator is partnering with Mattel Inc., the same company that creates Barbie to get a doll to accompany his children’s Netflix series, Karma’s World.

