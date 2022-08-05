Khia Says Beyonce’s Renaissance Album Is “Devil Worshipping Music”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

While folks have been basking in the greatness of Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance, there’s one person who feels the album is lackluster. Khia bombed Beyoncé on her Gag Order Live show and said Queen Bey made “devil-worshipping music” with “demonic autotune.”

During her tangent, she said the “Break My Soul” singer is “trying to put a spell on everybody in the world, including the children, with this tired a** album.”

Yoncé’s seventh album has been getting rave reviews but Khia clearly isn’t impressed.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“We’ve been on lockdown for three damn years and this all you could come up with?,” she added.

Khia continued her confusing rant by saying Jay Z was gone and so was her father, Matthew Knowles, who was once her manager. She then hinted at Bey doing voodoo. In between banging her gavel, she said “you better go kill another goat because this ain’t working.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The devil is in disguise and outside and living through Beyoncé,” she continued.

Khia also brought up the controversy about the use of Kelis’ “Milkshake” for her song “ENERGY.” Kelis slammed Bey on Instagram and claimed the use of the sample was unauthorized.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” Kelis wrote in the comments section of a fan page Instagram post. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

When Beyoncé announced the album, she had hoped that everyone could feel as liberated as she did while recording it. While creating the album, she found “escape during a scary time for the world.”

“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she wrote on Instagram. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.”

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

LATEST POSTS:

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE