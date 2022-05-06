Texas Southern University Sees Spike In Enrollment Calling It “The Megan Effect”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The Hot Girl coach is influencing students to enroll in her alter mater, Texas Southern University.

Houston Chronicle reports that TSU saw a rise in applicants this year which the new president attributes to specifically focusing on the enrollment, scholarships for freshmen, and ultimately “the Megan effect.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Since Megan Thee Stallion graduated from the historically black university, the HBCU has seen a “44 percent increase in transfer and first-time student applications from late April 2021 to late April 2022.” After seeing a dip in students due to the pandemic, the university is on track to have its goal of enrolling 8,000 students.

“Texas Southern is really on the cusp from a branding and marketing standpoint,” said DeNeia Thomas, TSU’s vice president for enrollment and student success in a press release. “Everyone knows that Texas Southern University is the place to be.”

Megan’s story made headlines as she continuously preached that she was determined to get her degree. The rapper majored in health administration and the university saw increases in applicants in that major as well according to reports.

“Her appeal, in terms of her success through Texas Southern University, is helpful,” Thomas said. “I remember reading one thing … ‘If she can accomplish this, I can too.’”

As a whole, in recent years more black students are choosing to enroll in HBCUs and more celebrities are beginning to support the black institutions drawing more attention to the opportunities they offer.

SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates New Milestone With Graduation From Texas Southern University

SEE: 2022 NFL Draft HBCU Prospect: Black College Narrative Must Change

SEE: Inflation Speech At HBCU Spotlights Student Debt Crisis