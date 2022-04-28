Black Tony Asks His Cousin To Work For Him & He Doesn’t Show Up ! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Black Tony’s cousin Darrius was supposed to show up for work in his place of him and guess what, he didn’t come to work. Darrius was on the way to work, he was very excited and was bringing donuts and everything, but something got in his way.

The apple doesn’t fall from the tree, so listen to Cousin Darrius’ excuse.

