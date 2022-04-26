WATCH: Ceasar Christian Releases Song And Visual For “Push It (Remix)” ft. Lil Mama

Two Five Records rapper Ceasar Christian is back!

The Jacksonville, FL rapper has returned to bless fans with a new track. Well, it’s actually a remix to his previously dropped banger “Push It.” The artist who’s known for his very entertaining flows and festival antics (including signing a woman’s buttcheeks at SxSW) tapped in with none other than the New York native Lil Mama to accompany him on the remix. On the track, Christian raps about the ambition he has to make it to the top while Lil Mama offers one of her most noteworthy verses in the past few years. You can watch the video below:

Many fans compare Ceasar Christian’s voice to that of Atlanta legend Young Jeezy. He was heavily influenced by Southern artists and it’s easy to tell when you listen to his music. For this specific track though, he sampled the legendary Queens, NY duo Salt N Pepa and their 1987 hit also entitled “Push It.” This was the perfect vibe for Lil Mama to hop on and show off her unmistakable look and sound.

The release of this remix comes after Christian has dropped numerous freestyles and visuals. The latest freestyles that have caught people’s attention are his Pushin’ P Freestyle, his No Love Freestyle and his Roxanne Freestyle. On these songs, Christian exhibits why many believe the sky is the limit for him with his unorthodox flow and infectious energy.

To stay connected with everything Ceasar Christian, follow his Instagram account. & Let us know what you think about the track and video in the comments below.

