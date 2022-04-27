Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey took to Instagram earlier this week to show off her golden locs in a flawless selfie and we’re like YAS!

Taking to the platform, the singer and actress showed off her golden locs in a freshly curled hairstyle and served face as she posed for her flawless selfie. For her look, she donned minimal makeup and jewelry and opted for a one-shouldered black tank top. She posed for a series of photos for her 2.6 million Instagram followers and gave us the fresh face we needed to start off our weeks.

“rapunzel rapunzel, let down your hairrr,” she captioned the flawless post. Check it out below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Things are certainly looking up for the beauty in 2022 as she’s set to make her mark on the entertainment world with ease. Just last month, it was announced that she would be joining the cast of The Color Purple, while we await her big debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. And now the younger sister to Chloe Bailey is showing us what she’s got us covered in the hair department as well!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We love to see it!

Halle Bailey Shows Off Her Golden Locs In A Flawless Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com