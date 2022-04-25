Blac Chyna Says She Hasn’t Paid Taxes In Years, Doesn’t Even Have A Personal Bank Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

For years now many considered Blac Chyna to be all kinds of struggle whether in her public or personal life, but it seems like her financials might end up being the most struggle of them all as she’s stated that not only has she not paid taxes in years, but she doesn’t even have a personal bank account to call her own.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna took the stand on Thursday (April 21) in her civil case against the Kardashian family and while she was being questioned by the Kardashians’ defense lawyer, Michael Rhodes, she revealed that she hadn’t filed her 2018 or 2019 taxes. As a matter of fact, the last time she filed was back in 2015 for her businesses, Lashed LLC, 88 Fin, and Blac Chyna Inc. Since then she’s been keeping herself off of Uncle Sam’s grid.

But the weirdest part was revealing that she doesn’t have any personal bank accounts to her name. This woman has two children with Rob Kardashian ad Tyga, respectfully, and doesn’t have a single personal account? Christ on crutches!

Still that’s not to say she’s not making any money as she’s apparently been making some nice pocket change over the past few years to help uphold her celebrity lifestyle.

Chyna also revealed she’d made about $2 million in 2020, 2019 and 2018 … and makes money through celebrity appearances — like $25k for an upcoming celebrity boxing match. However, her main moneymaker seems to be OnlyFans, on which she claims she’s made $1 million.

Though she initially said she only posted bikini and feet pics on her OnlyFans, Chyna eventually admitted to throwing up some nudes as well when pressed about her content. We don’t care how popular you are, you ain’t making a million OnlyFans just posting bikini and feet pics. That’s what Instagram is for.

But she’s not alone in posting nudes as she broke down in tears on the stands recalling how her ex, Rob Kardashian posted nude pics of her on the internet, which led to Chyna getting a restraining order on him. A subject was brought up in court.

When asked if her filing for a restraining order after the nudes were posted was a publicity stunt, she replied, while crying, “It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the Internet.”

Should be interesting to see how this case ends up and whether or not Chyna gets paid for whatever she feels the Kardashian family put her through.

Blac Chyna Says She Hasn’t Paid Taxes In Years, Doesn’t Even Have A Personal Bank Account was originally published on hiphopwired.com