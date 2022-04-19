Black Tony Is On The Run & Trying To Get To Africa! Listen To The Voicemail He Left Us [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

We already know Black Tony isn’t coming to work, but this is a huge issue. Black Tony is on the run because of the 62 warrants the police have out for him. He called Rickey Smiley to get him a Spirit flight to South Africa to escape his issues. This man always has the biggest issues, listen to this voicemail he left us.

