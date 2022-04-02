John Legend Honored With Global Impact Award

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Whether through poignant songs like “Preach” that call for social justice or backing nonprofits centered on bail reform, singer and activist John Legend has continually used his voice to raise awareness about societal issues. The Grammy award-winning music artist—whose real name is John Roger Stephens—will be honored by The Recording Academy with its inaugural Global Impact Award for his efforts.

Stephens has supported an array of social change movements, including those focused on advancing racial equity and criminal justice reform, providing resources for victims of sexual violence and addressing disparities within the education system. In 2014, he founded the FREEAMERICA campaign to eradicate mass incarceration and reduce recidivism.

Stephens will be bestowed with the Global Impact Award by the Black Music Collective, an advisory group of thought leaders within the entertainment industry dedicated to the inclusion and advancement of Black music. “It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award,” Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy, shared in a statement. “John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

Legendary producer Jimmy Jam, hip-hop pioneer MC Lyte, music innovator D-Nice, director Adam Blackstone, and songstress Summer Walker will all be part of the honorary ceremony slated to take place in Las Vegas on April 2.

Stephens has exemplified the power of merging art and activism for social good. His milestone comes just months after he unveiled a project dubbed HUMANLEVEL that is designed to support communities that have been significantly impacted by systemic racism. Through the initiative, he’s working to unite local civic leaders and elected officials to develop transformative policies that support those who have been marginalized.

“Many issues are really at the doorstep of your mayor, your county council, and your community leaders coming together to answer questions about how we can support each other, keep each other safe, and rebuild our country in a way that truly includes everyone,” said Stephens.

SEE ALSO:

John Legend Unveils Initiative Aimed At Creating Equitable Communities

John Legend Furthers His Efforts To Help Ex-Inmates Step Into Entrepreneurship

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 1. Malcolm On Peace & Freedom Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Malcolm X On Patriotism Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Malcolm On Love, Understanding And Unity Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Malcolm X On Truth & Justice Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. By Any Means Necessary Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Malcolm X On Capitalism Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Malcolm X On The Media Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Malcolm On Reading Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Malcolm On Human Rights Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Malcolm On Being Influenced By The Media Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Malcolm On Struggling Against Biased Depictions Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Are Still Relevant Today 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today [caption id="attachment_4155621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, 2022 — Fifty-seven years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures. His quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words each day. Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing. More: 20 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know Malcolm's work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm's efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations. Whether you know his work from reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm's lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities. The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself. His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard. "Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results," Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964. He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam. Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News, he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders. While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come. Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

John Legend Honored With Global Impact Award was originally published on newsone.com