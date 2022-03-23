See Ari Groover’s Wig Keep On Rolling Right Off Her Head During The Tina Turner Musical On Broadway [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Groover is going viral after her wig kept on rolling and rolled right off her head during her Tina Turner performance on Broadway.

Groover is an understudy for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Broadway and during her performance of Tina Turner’s iconic 1971 song, “Proud Mary” her wig flew off while hitting Tina’s signature dance moves. When the wig flew, she quickly picked it up, threw it to the side, stayed in character, and continued to perform.

“Sometimes you just dance your wig right on off!!!” Groover wrote on her Instagram with the clip. “This Tina was LIVE HUNEY!!!”

Fans of the musical quickly praised the performer for giving them a show and the clip started to gain traction on social media.

