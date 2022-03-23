Anthony Mackie Buys 20 Acres Of Land in New Orleans To Build Film & TV Studio

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrated actor Anthony Mackie is getting ahead of his role as the MCU’s next Captain America by making a business move that will not only benefit his acting career but also provide jobs for many in his hometown of New Orleans. movie

An Instagram post from last year (seen above) showed just how much Mackie enjoys working at home in NOLA, and now he’ll have a permanent base in New Orleans East after purchasing 20 acres of land that will soon be turned into a television and film studio.

Local news channel WWL-TV reports that everything was finalized last Friday, with land records pinpointing the location near Read Boulevard and the I-10 Service Road. It’s a fitting spot to go along with Mackie’s new East Studios LLC, a production company that will have other locations in the area currently still in the works. This deal in specific took months to negotiate, according to sources.

More background info and potential benefits of East Studios’ N.O. East branch below, via 4WWL:

“Perhaps best known for his role as The Falcon in the Marvel anthology films, Mackie has also had major roles in films like ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ ‘Notorious,’ ‘Eagle Eye,’ and ‘The Hurt Locker,’ among countless other credits.

Recently, Mackie has moved into producing, as he has producing credits on films ‘The Banker’ and ‘Outside the Wire.’

Mackie’s investment in the area could provide a continued boost to New Orleans’ burgeoning film industry, which took a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the moment, there are about 10 productions in development in the New Orleans area alone, with another handful slated to start soon.”

One local that’s very pleased to have the new development in N’awlins is Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who tweeted with emoji-filled delight to confirm the news last Friday by writing, “The New Orleans East is making a comeback, bam,” also adding, “New Orleans own Anthony Mackie is opening a HUGE 20-acre film studio! This is INCREDIBLE !! The influx of productions will not only bring economic growth but job opportunities!”

Respect to The Mack for making these moves. We can’t wait to see what projects he produces in The Big Easy!

