Storm Reid stepped out recently in a custom Prada look that gave us major fashion envy!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the 18-year-old actress served face and style in the black lace look that featured a deep v-neckline and princess ballgown waist that looked absolutely stunning on her. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only wearing gold bangles on her wrists, a dainty necklace, a few rings, and hoop earrings in her ears. She wore her hair in loose curls with a few braids throughout to add a bit of flair to the trendy look.

“Glam tonight for 24th @costumeawards Full custom @prada,” she captioned the stunning photo set. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only time that Storm rocked a Prada look to perfection. Last December, the Euphoria star was styled by Jason Bolden once again and served in a black and white look that featured a black blazer dress with a mini train that flowed past her ankles and dragged the floor. For this look, Sse paired the ensemble with a white collared shirt underneath and accessorized the ensemble with minimal makeup except for dramatic eyeliner and silver jewelry, donning black pointed-toe pumps on her feet. She wore her hair in a half down, half braided hairstyle adorning silver and gold clips throughout the braided look. “small waist pretty face @prada,” the actress captioned the IG pic. Check it out below.

What’s your favorite Prada look on Storm Reid?

Storm Reid Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Custom Prada Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com