Jeff Johnson Explains Gas Price Inflation, Brittney Griner’s Case, & Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Bill

Jeff Johnson is here to report three top things you should know that are currently affecting our community. Gas prices are on the rise due to the war going on in Russia and the inflation doesn’t look like it’s slowing down. Globally, Jeff explains that the problem could get worse due to trying to not rely on Russian fuel. In other Russian news, the public is gathering more information on Brittney Griner’s case. From what we know, it’s been a month since she’s been stuck there and the U.S. and the Russian government are working with each other to do a trade to get one of their own out of American jail.

And finally, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act passed on Monday in a unanimous Senate vote. The bill will finally make lynching a federal hate crime.

