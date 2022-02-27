Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Memphis rapper Snootie Wild has passed away after being shot in Houston on Friday (Feb. 25). He was just 36.

Snootie’s official Instagram account confirmed his unfortunate passing. “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! #TeamYayo4Life ,” reads the caption of a photo of the Yo Gotti artist.

Unfortunately, Snootie, born LePreston Porter, is the latest victim in gun violence plaguing the nation, not just rappers.

Reports ABC13:

A man was found shot in the neck next to an SUV in a ditch early Friday morning along England Street near Alice Street, police say.

Police say they arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. after responding to their Shotspotter Program, which detects gunshots around Houston. Once they were on their way, calls began rolling in, reporting shots fired.

Although the report says CPR was administered, Snootie succumbed to his injuries. From the description, it sounds like he knew his killers or was set up.

According to investigators, a neighbor caught the entire incident on camera.

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually,” said officer R. Willkens.

Police surrounded the neighborhood searching for a man and woman they believe to be the suspects. Police say there is a high possibility they are still in the area.

Rest in power Snootie Wild.

This story is developing.

Memphis Rapper Snootie Wild Dies At 36 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: