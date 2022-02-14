Front Page News: Rock-T Breaks Down The Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Win! [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Unless you were living under a rock this past Sunday or just really don’t like football, the Super Bowl LVI game had the world’s attention as the Los Angeles Rams pulled through to win their first Super Bowl as a franchise since returning to the West Coast back in 2016.

Our guy Rock-T dedicated today’s “Front Page News” report to giving us a full rundown of why the Rams came out on top over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Rams’ 23-20 victory was the result of various circumstances, from quality quarterback skills on behalf of Matthew Stafford and the on-field performance of MVP Cooper Kupp to a game-sealing play by Aaron Donald. However, the Bengals weren’t slouches in the least bit, especially given the impressive leadership of fan-favorite quarterback Joe Burrow.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Listen to Rock-T’s full Super Bowl breakdown for “Front Page News” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: