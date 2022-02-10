Hot Spot: Bob Saget’s Death Revealed + Snoop Dogg Buys Death Row Records [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Bob Saget’s untimely death has been ruled as an accident due to a head injury. The comedian and actor died last month in Orlando, Florida hotel room.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep,” the statement said from Saget’s family. “No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

News also broke that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records, the record label where he got his start. This news comes just days before the rapper hits the stage just in time for the Super Bowl.

Da Brat has all the details on these stories but Soulja Boy starting a sneaker line, Jeezy meeting a special fan, and Rihanna honoring vets.

