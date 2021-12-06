Stevie J Demands Spousal Support From Faith Evans In Divorce

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

What in the divorce confusion mess is going on here?!

It appears as though Stevie J and Faith Evans are still following through on their plans of divorce, despite the pair having been seen back in November frolicking on a beach alongside one another.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Stevie J has requested that Evans pay spousal support amid their ongoing divorce case. If approved, Evans would be ordered to pay a monthly fee to the hitmaking producer and she wouldn’t be able to collect a dime from any of the money either. The divorce docs don’t mention a prenup, which is odd considering both stars have amassed big fortunes from their music careers.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Stevie claimed in the docs that the pair had been “separated since Oct. 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split. He has also asked the court to “terminate” Faith’s ability to be awarded spousal support. Well, that doesn’t seem so nice, does it? Especially since Evans and Stevie have been trying really hard over the last month to downplay their seemingly contentious divorce, or so it appears.

On Nov. 8, Stevie J filed a petition for divorce from the “Love Like This” crooner at Los Angeles County Superior Court, but one week later, Evans posted a video to her Instagram account where she appeared to be happy with Stevie as the two soaked up a few sun rays on a beach in Malibu together. Evans captioned the photo “Get us free, bruh!” just before tagging the superstar producer’s handle at the end of her odd message.

….But days later the couple’s twisty divorce case took fans for yet another spin when a video leaked of Stevie allegedly accusing the R&B songstress of cheating on him during a heated argument.

In the short vid, Stevie can be heard hurling multiple F-bombs and he even calls Evans a bitch for allegedly sleeping with men in the home they share.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Well… who knows what is going on at this point, but hopefully these two can come to some sort of reconciliation if they haven’t already.

LATEST POSTS:

10 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE