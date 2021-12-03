Issa Fight: Bizzy Bone And Juicy J Throw Hands At Verzuz [Watch]

So how do you like your Verzuz?

Do you prefer them to be gentle and touching, like the time Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, two music icons, came together for a beautiful evening of yesteryear’s hits? Or do you enjoy it seasoned with a little tension, like when Gucci Mane and Jeezy looked past their prior issues and hit the stage for a night no one ever thought would happen?

Or perhaps you prefer loads of disrespect, name calling and hands being thrown.

Look, there’s no wrong answer here. The point is that each Verzuz differs wildly from the one before it. One night, Ron Isley is crooning his platinum-bearded heart out. The next, Cam’ron is trying to kick Styles P in the chest.

And therein lies the magic of Verzuz. Thursday night (Dec 2), Cleveland’s very own Bone Thugs N Harmony left the harmony at home and brought the smoke. You see, Bizzy Bone doesn’t take disrespect well, and he expressed himself in maybe not the best way to Juicy J and his Three 6 Mafia crew.

Safe to say that after last night’s ruckus, Verzuz will probably go with a safer, more light-hearted matchup for their next show.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what you call balance.

