News
HomeNews

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-TELEVISION

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend and impresario Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery on Tuesday (November 30). She was 81. According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.
Clarence was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in October and was the subject of a Netflix documentary in 2019 titled The Black Godfather, highlighting his influence in pop culture and Black music. Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family during this difficult time.
This story is developing.LATEST POSTS: 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#QatarCreates Public Talk With Virgil Abloh, Samir Bantal, And Rosanne Somerson

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

81 photos Launch gallery

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Continue reading Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021

UPDATED: 12:57 p.m. ET, November 30, 2021 — Virgil Abloh, the Off-White founder who revolutionized modern collaboration with Nike, Jordan as well as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director, has died of cancer. He was 41. MORE: Remembering Virgil Abloh: Twitter Reacts To The Death Of A Fashion Revolutionary Word spread early Sunday about the passing of fashion icon Virgil Abloh. The founder of the Off-White fashion house and artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, Abloh prioritized innovative. As reported by Bossip, the Off-White founder battled a rare and aggressive cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. https://www.instagram.com/p/CW1FDd4oXan/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=0b924420-4ecb-4703-9b0b-a989f470cbaa   While death is inevitably a part of life, that truth doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to those who have died. Keep reading to learn more about the notable Black lives that we’ve lost in 2021.

Jacqueline Avant, Wife Of ‘Black Godfather’ Clarence Avant, Shot & Killed In Home Robbery  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Clarence Avant

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close