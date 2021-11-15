The Black Holiday TV And Movie Guide

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday season is the perfect time to binge-watch your favorite shows with your family. Whether you’re spending Thanksgiving with the kids or celebrating Christmas with a close loved one, there’s something everyone can enjoy on the tube on this list; from comedy and feel-good family flicks to TV dramas and romance, we’ve got you covered. After you’re done stuffing your face with turkey or opening up presents, hit the couch and curl up to some of these TV shows and movies.

Run The World

A group of Harlem girlfriends attempt to balance their ambitions as working professionals with the dramatic events of their personal lives. Stream the series on Starz.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

It’s a Christmas musical that will have you singing along at every scene. Set in the vibrant town of Cobbleton, the story follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle and his magically whimsical inventions. However, when his trusted apprentice steals his most precious creation, it’s up to Jeronicus’ granddaughter to bring the magic back to the town of Cobblestone. The beloved holiday film stars Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, and Madalen Mills. “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility. Watch it here.

Holiday Rush

A popular radio DJ (Romany Malco) loses his job right before the holiday, and he’s got four spoiled kids who are eager to get every last item on their Christmas list. The family must pull together as their life of luxury turns a bit lean before the Yuletide season, but having less might lead to more than they could ever imagine. Watch it on Netflix.

Passing

Actress Tessa Thompson plays a fair-skinned Black woman from the 1920s who straddles living between her life in Harlem and inconspicuously blending in with the White community. Passing explores ideas of race and self-identity.

Southside Season 2

This hilarious comedy follows two friends who are desperate to take over the world. Still, until then, they’re stuck in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood working at the local Rent-T-Own company, eagerly awaiting their next big break. Season 2 is currently underway, and you can watch it on HBO Max.

Insecure

It’s the final season of Insecure. Issa Rae’s prime-time Emmy nominated series takes a close look at the lives of two modern black women navigating awkward situations and life’s ups and downs as they strive to prosper in both their professional and personal lives in LA. Best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) face the challenges of being black women who defy all stereotypes.

The First Wives Club

Good news! First Wives Club will be back for a third season on BET+ but before it returns, make sure you stream what you missed in the last two seasons. The popular dramedy, which is inspired by the 1996 movie, is about three women named Ari (Ryan Michelle Bathe), Bree (Michelle Buteau), and Hazel (Jill Scott). They build a strong bond after their marriages fall apart.

The Harder They Fall

This Black Western features a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz. The movie follows an outlaw who discovers his enemy is being released from prison. He reunites his gang to seek revenge.

Motown Magic

This Netflix animated series is excellent for the kids! Motown Magic follows an imaginative 8-year-old named Ben who uses his magic paintbrush to bring street art to life in Motown. The show features classic hits from popular Motown songs that are performed throughout the series. The cast includes Avia Fields as Ben, Marissa Buccianti as Ella, Betsy Kenney as Angie, and Monie Mon as Mickey.

Really Love

Kofi Siriboe and Yootha Wong-Loi Sing star in this romantic film. Watch it on Netflix. A rising Black painter tries to break into the competitive art world while balancing an unexpected romance with an ambitious law student.

The Black Holiday TV And Movie Guide