Billy Porter Slams Harry Styles’ December Vogue Cover Shoot Of Him Wearing A Dress

Billy Porter isn’t too happy with Harry Styles’ recent cover shoot with Vogue.

The Pose star revealed the shocking tidbit during an in-depth interview with The Sunday Times this week where he discussed how his struggles with self-acceptance and abuse helped him to become the non-binary icon he is today. Porter explained that it was his generation that helped kick “the door down” for queer visibility in mainstream media.

That’s when the touchy subject of Styles’ cover shoot came up. The former One Direction member made history back in December after he become the first man to pose on the cover of the esteemed magazine in a skirt, but Porter told the outlet that the British singer should be thanking him for setting the trend.

“I changed the whole game,” the 52-year-old actor told The Sunday Times. “I. Personally. Changed. The. Whole. Game. And that is not ego, that is just fact. I was the first one doing it and now everybody is doing it.”

Porter has garnered praise for rocking a number of gender-fluid looks on the red carpet over the years, like his appearance at the 2019 Oscars where he turned heads in a bold Christian Siriano tuxedo gown, or even last year when he shut down the Critics Choice Awards in a green two-toned strapless dress.

Billy also shared that he felt as though the fashion industry has only accepted him because “they have to.”

“I’m not necessarily convinced and here is why. I created the conversation [about non-binary fashion] and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time,” he said. He continued on to say Vogue had slighted him by featuring the young Brit. “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do. This is politics for me. This is my life. I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight.”

Styles hasn’t responded to Porter’s comments as of yet but during his interview with Vogue in December, the star shared that he didn’t think too much about dressing up gender fluid.

“There’s so much joy to be had in playing with clothes. I’ve never thought too much about what it means—it just becomes this extended part of creating something,” he explained in an interview with Yahoo News.

What do you think? Are Billy Porter’s comments justified? Sound off down below!

