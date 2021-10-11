New Jersey Serial Killer Used Dating Apps to Lure Victims Gets 160 years

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

A New Jersey man who was convicted of murdering three women he met on dating apps has been sentenced to 160 years in prison.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver, 25, learned of his fate Friday morning in a Newark court, where he continued to maintain he was framed in the women’s deaths. However, Assistant Essex County Prosecutor refuted the claim, telling the judge, “The defendant believed these victims were disposable. They were killed and then he went on about his day as if nothing had happened,” ” he said. “But each of these women’s lives mattered.”

A woman who survived Wheeler- Weaver’s attack said, “My whole life is different; I don’t wear makeup anymore; I don’t have friends. I’m always paranoid. But I’m happy to still be here,” she said, before addressing the judge with, “I hope you don’t show him any remorse because he’s not showing any remorse.”

Prosecutors showed evidence at trial that Wheeler-Weaver, then 20, used the dating apps to lure the women for sex and then later strangled them. The bodies of his victims were discovered between September and December 2016 in northern New Jersey. Evidence also showed that Wheeler-Weaver’s cellphone placed him where the victims disappeared and where their bodies were found.

Prosecutors revealed that a 19-year-old from Philadelphia was seen getting into a car with Wheeler-Weaver the night of Aug. 31, 2016, and was killed within the next few hours. As reported by Fox News, “They alleged Wheeler-Weaver dumped her body in an abandoned house not far from his own house in Orange, near Newark, and set the house on fire. It took about two weeks to identify her remains.”

West’s mother, Anita Mason, said, “I will never forget her smile, her face, her walk, her desire to help homeless people,” Mason said Wednesday. “The world focuses on the last month of her life. She had a whole entire life before her demise. Hundreds of people were affected by her life and were saddened by her death.”

In an emotional moment during the sentencing, Victor Brown — whose 33-year-old daughter Joanne was allegedly murdered by Wheeler-Weaver in 2016 — addressed his daughter’s killer from the witness stand. “I hope you suffer, boy,” he said to the stone-faced defendant. “Every night.”

