Prayers: Gospel Star Shawn McLemore Passes Away

Shawn McLemore, the Los Angeles-born gospel singer who delivered hit albums such as Wait On Him, Any Minute Now and starred in the film Colors with Robert Duval and Sean Penn, has passed away.

McLemore grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from West Los Angeles University with a Bachelor of Arts in music education but found a greater calling in Christ, spreading the word of God through his music and even in education. He earned a doctorates degree from Houston Bible College, a moment he called one of his proudest.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

His wife, Rhonda McLemore, shared the unfortunate news on Instagram Saturday (October 9). She posted a photo of Shawn with the message, “I’ve got a home in glory, from labor to reward.

“It is with deep and great sorrow The McLemore Family announces the transition of Shawn McLemore. Official details to follow.”

An accomplished singer, McLemore also starred in stage plays including Tyler Perry‘s If Loving You Is Wrong, Hell Has No Fury Like A Woman Scorned, Come Out Of The Rain, I Need A Man, Momma Don’t, Don’t Get God Started and more. He also starred in Baby Hold On To Me, a stage play based on the life and music of Gerald Levert.

The gospel community has rallied around McLemore in recent months, including a benefit concert in April at Houston’s Community of Faith church and more. In April, singer James Fortune spoke to McLemore and announced he was donating $7,500 for McLemore as he underwent health challenges. McLemore was taken aback at the kind gesture and broke down in tears.

“What a life-changing night!” Fortune captioned the post. “Our brother who has blessed so many with his anointed gift was in need and the @fortuneslivetalent stepped and and did what they do! Exceeded Shawn’s expectations!!! @shawnmclemore67 we are praying for you and as @ikenice said from @richtolbertjr THERE’S MOORE!!!!! Special thanks to @imericacampbell @tashacobbsleonard @kennethleonardjr @jonmcreynolds @keetwit @edawkins @kirkfranklin.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

McLemore is survived by his wife, Rhonda McLemore and his daughter, ShaRon McLemore.

The Praise family extends their condolences to McLemore’s family during this difficult time.

LATEST POSTS:

5 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Prayers: Gospel Star Shawn McLemore Passes Away was originally published on praisehouston.com