Bradley Beal Reveals He Is Unvaccinated During NBA Media Day & Questions Vaccines, Twitter Reacts

Following the bombshell report detailing Kyrie Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated and liking conspiracy theory posts on Instagram, NBA media day was a doozy, thanks to Bradley Beal and other players.

The NBA is usually light years ahead of other professional sports leagues when dealing with critical issues. Still, when it comes to getting its players vaccinated, some of the biggest stars are dropping the ball. This brings us to Washington Wizards’ all-star Bradley Beal, who told Kyrie Irving to hold his beer cause he had some eye-opening thoughts when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines.

During his interview on Monday (Sep.27), Beal revealed to reporters that he did not receive a single dose of any of the COVID-19 vaccines. As to his reasoning, he took the route most professional athletes who are hesitant against the vaccine citing “personal reasons” while spewing anti-vaccine misinformation during his press conference. Beal, who missed the Olympics after being placed in health and safety protocols, confirmed he did contract COVID-19.

Yahoo Sports reporter Ben Rohrbach shared on Twitter that when speaking on his COVID-19 ordeal, Beal said, “I didn’t get sick at all. I lost my smell. That’s it.” Who’s going to tell Beal that means he was indeed sick?

Rohrbach also reported that Beal brought up that no one will talk about adverse reactions to the vaccine and its impact on players’ health.

In another tweet from Washington Wizards insider, Quinton Mayo reported that Beal said, “I would ask the question to those who are getting vaccinated ‘ why are you still getting COVID?”

Clearly, he doesn’t understand how vaccines work at all, and being that he has access to the best medical professionals in the world, you would think he would take advantage of that to get informed.

Beal was not alone. His new Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma left his status up in the air saying “it’s personal” when asked if he’s vaccinated.

Despite not saying that he is vaccinated when asked, Kyrie Irving all but confirmed his vaccination status because he had to participate in media day through via Zoom because of New York’s COVID-19 health and safety regulations. If Irving is like Andrew Wiggins, who remains very against the COVID-19 vaccine, vowing only to take it if he is forced to, he could also miss home games throughout the season.

When pressed about whether he expects to play in home games this season, Irving told reporters, “everything will be released at a due date once we get this cleared up. As of right now, please respect my privacy.”

WHAT?

Beal is fortunate that unlike San Francisco and New York, Washington doesn’t have the same restrictions for unvaccinated individuals in place. He still runs the risk of getting his family, teammates, and coaches sick and getting a severe COVID-19 infection, something the vaccine strongly protects against.

As of right now, over 90% of the players have been vaccinated. Players like Beal, Wiggins, and possibly Irving make up just 10% of the league who remain unvaccinated.

Of course, Twitter had a field day with these boneheaded responses to getting vaccinated. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Rob Carr / Getty

