Urkel Back! Jaleel White Will Play Iconic Role Once Again For Animated Holiday Special On Cartoon Network

There have been countless TV characters that had real-life impacts on the Black community, and ranking somewhere in the top five would definitely be the lovable OG blerd known as Steve Urkel, played to perfection by actor Jaleel White on the hit ’90s sitcom Family Matters.

For those who’ve missed their weekly fix of Urkel, it looks like he’ll be making his return to TV for an animated special airing on Cartoon Network this holiday season.

Aptly titled Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, a play on his infamous catchphrase whenever he got himself into a predicament, the special will see Urkel ruining Christmas, doing his best to make things better, fail as per usual and ultimately enlist help from Santa Claus to remedy the situation altogether.

Peep the official plot outline below, as provided by TVLine:

“The holiday season has arrived, and brilliant but accident-prone Steve Urkel has already ruined his local celebration by publicly humiliating a shopping mall Santa,” reads the special’s official logline. “In his attempt to make things right and score some nice points with the big guy in the North Pole, Steve creates an invention that only makes things worse. Using his big brain and even bigger heart, Steve must find the real Santa to see if together they can help the city rediscover the holiday spirit.”

Although no release date has been confirmed for Steve Urkel’s big television comeback, or whether or not The Winslows will make a cameo, we can confirm that it will air as part of Cartoon Network’s “ACME Night” programming set to begin on September 19. This will mark the second time Urkel gets drawn to perfection, as White previously voiced the character in a special 2019 episode of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? titled “When Urkel-Bots Go Bad!”

Are you excited to see Jaleel White reprise his iconic role as Steve Urkel once again? Let us know after checking out a clip from the aforementioned Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? episode below:

Urkel Back! Jaleel White Will Play Iconic Role Once Again For Animated Holiday Special On Cartoon Network was originally published on blackamericaweb.com