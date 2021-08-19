Nurse Alice Benjamin Explains Why COVID-19 Numbers In Kids Are On The Rise [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

90% of all new COVID-19 cases are in kids. America’s favorite nurse, Nurse Alice Benjamin explains that kids not being eligible for the vaccine and being around others are increasing the number of cases. Health officials are testing out the vaccine trials in kids currently to prepare children 11 months and under to be protected. According to Nurse Alice, these children will be getting half the dose. If you’re looking to vaccinate your school-age child from five years old and up, the nurse shares some insight into that information and explains how breastmilk can help with antibodies in babies.

