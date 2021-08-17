Rapper Silento Indicted for Murder

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Silento isn’t going to be dancing across a stage anytime soon. The former teen rap sensation has been indicted for murder in Georgia.

TMZ reports that a Georgia gang jury indicted Silento, born Ricky Lamar Hawk, for the murder of his cousin.

Back in February, the “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of his own kin, 34-year-old Frederick Rooks. Silento’s cousin was actually shot to death on January 21, and the DeKalb police department linked the rapper to the slaying.

The grand jury hit Silento with four felony charges that include a count of malice murder and a count of felony murder as well as aggravated assault and gun possession during the commission of a felony. Silento has been held without bond since his arrest.

The rapper’s team claims he has been suffering from mental issues. In September 2020, it was reported that he was arrested after breaking into the wrong home with a hatchet while allegedly looking for his girlfriend. Then in October 2020, he was arrested after getting caught speeding, going 143 MPH on the I-85 in Atlanta. Shortly after the speeding incident, Silento claimied he was racially profiled by the police and that said harassment was partly due to his friendship with Donald Trump, which seems to be complete fiction.

Unfortunately, it looks like Silento never got the help for his mental issues before it cost someone their life.

