Michael Jordan Trends After One Podcaster’s Corny Simone Biles Joke, Twitter Reacts

Simone Biles has been the talk of the country after she decided to step away from the Tokyo Olympics.
The most decorated gymnast in the world, Biles made a conscious choice to withdraw from this year’s games on Tuesday morning in an effort to protect her mental health. The United States took home the silver medal, while Russia took home the gold. Biles’ decision has, of course, been scrutinized by the masses — podcaster Matt Walsh even mocked her with this tweet: “Michael Jordan Leaves Game 7 Of The NBA Finals To Focus On Mental Health.”
But, the gag is… Michael Jordan really did quit once. His first retirement came shortly after his dad died and just weeks before the ’93-’94 NBA season began. Walsh’s little jokey joke didn’t work for several reasons, which true fans of the sport (and Michael Jordan) continuously pointed out, but of course, Walsh doubled down.
“Biles won a world championship with a broken bone in her foot. So if she thinks she isn’t right to compete then she’s the best judge of that,” one fan reminded the hater, hilariously adding “Certainly not some guy whose profession is being wrong on the internet.”
“How to say you don’t watch basketball without saying you don’t watch basketball,” another fan tweeted. Nothing but net!
After her team’s win, Biles hit Instagram with a positive message, saying: “I’m SO proud of these girls right here. You girls are incredibly brave & talented! I’ll forever be inspired by your determination to not give up and to fight through adversity! They stepped up when I couldn’t. thanks for being there for me and having my back! forever love y’all.”
Got to love the young queen. Stay tuned, as we’re sure we’ll be hearing from the iconic athlete again shortly.
Check out more twitter reactions in the gallery below:
Twitter Reacts To People Comparing Simone Biles To Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan took a break at the height of his basketball career. Mental health was definitely a factor. What Simone Biles is doing isn’t new, and should be respected.— Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) July 28, 2021
"I look at Simone Biles and Michael Phelps. They have pressure that Tom Brady and Michael Jordan never faced... I don't know how they do it. Tip of the cap."— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 27, 2021
— @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/KBtCFOJsIX
Tom Brady didn’t quit.— thehunterlackey (@thehunterlackey) July 29, 2021
Michael Jordan didn’t quit.
Muhammad Ali didn’t quit.
Wayne Gretzky didn’t quit.
Simone Biles is a quitter. pic.twitter.com/gwIgkfmigd
Michael Jordan NEVER would've done what Simone Biles did (qualify for the Olympics in women's gymnastics)— Mark Chalifoux (@markchalifoux) July 28, 2021
Anyone else think it's wild that Michael Jordan is trending because of decisions Simone Biles made?— James Peterson (@Jersyjames23) July 28, 2021
So, in your metaphor, Simone Biles is the Michael Jordan of gymnastics.— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) July 28, 2021
Boy, that’s a real burn, simpering little turd.
Comparing Michael Jordan leading his team to a championship and retiring after the season and Simone Biles quitting in the middle of a competition might be the worst take of all time— Cody Vogler (@BigVogs35) July 28, 2021
If Matt Walsh felt 1/1000th of the pressure Simone Biles or Michael Jordan felt, he would melt into a puddle of hot takes and Just For Men.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) July 28, 2021
The Simone Biles thing is like if Michael Jordan retired from basketball because he was upset that his Dad died.— Too Much Context FreddyG (@OrangeFreddyG) July 29, 2021
Simone Biles did what was best for her mental health.— Nik Streng (@NikStreng) July 28, 2021
A lot of boys on the internet are forgetting that Michael Jordan left basketball FOR A WHOLE NBA SEASON IN HIS PRIME to play baseball as a mental health break. https://t.co/zVLmpukcYn
Hilarious seeing criticism of Simone Biles — one of the most successful athletes ever, despite incredible diversity — from people who idolize Michael Jordan.— Ben Taylor (@ElGee35) July 28, 2021
“Could you imagine if MJ quit on his team for mental reasons!?”
Well, yeah. Netflix has a documentary about it. 😂
