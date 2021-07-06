Front Page News: Florida Under State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Elsa [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Florida is currently under a state of emergency due to a possible tropical storm that is on the way. Tropical Storm Elsa is picking up strength and is expecting to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes. The also comes after a condo building collapsed that has left 28 people dead and 117 people missing.

In other news, the NBA Finals start today and Rock-T breaks down the ESPN drama between Rachel Nichols and Maria Taylor.

