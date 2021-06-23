Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York. Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive. There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.

