Gary’s Tea: Woman Claims That Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Twins Amidst LaLa Filing Divorce

Carmelo Anthony is going through it right before Father’s Day weekend. Lala Anthony filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage just days after more cheating allegations arise. The news of the divorce arrives as Melo finds himself in yet another cheating scandal, allegedly this time with actress Miyah J, a niece of film director Lee Daniels. Another 38-year-old woman who doesn’t want her identity revealed claims that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins.

Sabrina Peterson also talks more about T.I.

