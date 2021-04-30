Gary’s Tea: Tristan Thompson Is Exposed For Cheating On Khloe Kardashian…Again [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Everybody is getting exposed today in Gary’s Tea! An Instagram model is exposing Tristan Thompson for more than cheating on Khloe Kardashian and it’s getting interesting. This girl claims that the NBA player lied about being with the Kardashian while they were together and more. Ja Rule owes the IRS $3 million and 50 Cent is calling him out and Pharrell Williams I putting the new artists on game.

