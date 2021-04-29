Gary’s Tea: Joseline Hernandez & Wendy Williams Clash On The Wendy Williams Show [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Gary’s Tea is all about what went down on The Wendy Williams Show. Ex-Love and Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez went onto the show to promote her show on Zeus, “Joseline’s Cabaret” but things went left when Joseline expected her “flowers” from Wendy. The two went back and forth about whether Joseline deserved her flowers and Wendy being nicer to other women. Hear Gary’s Tea to learn how it all went down.

