Dr. Fauci Shares How Current Vaccines Fight Against COVID-19 Variants [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Anthony Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist that has gone viral by helping Americans understand coronavirus and the current vaccines on the market. As of today, every 16-year-old is able to be vaccinated and the Johnson & Johnson has now been placed on a pause. Dr. Fauci shares insight into the vaccine’s protection with the new coronavirus strains and why even though you’re vaccinated, it’s important to wear your mask.

