Meagan Good Talks Supporting Black Women, Her Style Muse, And Shedding Her Sexy Girl Image On HelloBeautiful’s IG TV

After a successful and well-received cover story, the HelloBeautiful team decided to chop it up with the Power Issue vixen, Meagan Good.

During their chat, Meagan answered questions submitted by her fans, and she also deep-dived into the importance of living an unapologetic life. She discussed her strategies to remain relevant as she transitioned from a child star to an adult actress. For Meagan, it was important for her to shed the various images that she would be known for during the course of her career. From acting with Ray J at 10-years-old to her sexy girl next door image to now a married actress, director, and producer, Meagan shows that it is possible to have career longevity in the entertainment industry.

We touched on the scrutiny that Meagan has received during the course of her career. At this point in her life, she realized the only entity she has to satisfy is God. This has given her the armor she needs to navigate through the negativity that is spewed her way for being too sexy or simply not fitting into the box that society expects her to live in. Meagan’s strength and authenticity are to be admired.

We couldn’t have this live without discussing the epic fashion choices in her photoshoot styled by EJ King. Meagan explained that she’s known King for some time now and wanted to create some looks that would start some trouble. The two collaborated on a few outfits that spoke to that Good girl edge that she’s known to have.

I had so much fun writing the cover story for HelloBeautiful’s Power Issue and even more fun during our live. Meagan made the interview so easy because she was open, vulnerable, and genuine. If you missed the live, you can check it out on HelloBeautiful’s Instagram page. What do you think? Did you enjoy getting to know another side of Hollywood’s Good girl?

