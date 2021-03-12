Netflix Is Testing New Feature To Crack Down On Password Sharing

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s about to get real in the streaming services streets.

Netflix is testing a new feature on a small number of accounts to crack down on password sharing. According to research firm Magid, around 33% of Netflix users share their passwords with at least one person.

The new policy will prompt certain people to sign up for a separate account if they aren’t watching in the same household as the subscriber. Viewers will be required to prove that they live in the same home as the account holder when they receive a message asking to confirm details from a text or email sent to the owner.

This process will delay viewing Netflix and if the message reappears when watching Netflix again, they could be required to open a new account to continue viewing.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

It is unclear when the new feature will be active on all accounts.

