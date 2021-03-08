What’s Trending!? Our Reaction To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Yesterday Oprah’s interview released of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview and it has stunned everyone. The mistreatment that the royal family has dealt with has now gone public and people across the nation are shocked. Rickey Smiley and the morning show replay audio clips and react to all of the racism and mistreatment that Meghan Markle has gone through over the years. Hear the clip and comment on your thoughts.

