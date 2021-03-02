Gary’s Tea: Woman Says T.I. Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly, Allegedly [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

The T.I. & Tiny sexual assault allegations are getting more attention and a lawyer is starting an investigation now. With more victims coming forward, a woman claims that the rapper forced her to have sex with Nelly. Gary will keep us updated on more of this case. In other news, word on the street is Meek Mill is finally shooting his shot at Kim Kardashian. Do you think she would really go for the Philly rapper?

