Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James Responds To Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Criticism: “I Will Never Shut Up”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Lebron James

Source: (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) / (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It appears LeBron James has once again been told to shut up and dribble.

Zlatan Ibrahimović, a Swedish soccer player, is known for two things– his flashy moves on the field and his penchant for always having something to say. But this time, he may have selected the wrong topic to comment on.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a recent interview, Zlatan said that some sports stars should refrain from getting involved in political matters instead of just focusing on the game they excel at– naming James.

“[LeBron] is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic told Discovery+ in Sweden. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football. I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics.

This is very reminiscent of when Fox host Laura Ingraham told James to “shut up and dribble” once he began commenting on politics and Trump‘s dismal presidency.

So, of course, James clapped back at Zlatan, saying that he refuses to stay quiet when it comes to the issues that plague the Black community and will continue fighting for equality.

“I will never shut up about things that are wrong. I preach about my people, and I preach about equality, social justice, racism, voter suppression — things that go on in our community,” James told reporters after his win against the Portland Trail Blazers. “I’ll use my platform to continue to shed light on everything that’s going on around this country and around the world. There’s no way I would ever just stick to sports because I understand how powerful this platform and my voice is.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The 17-time All-Star went on to infer that Zlatan is a hypocrite because back in 2018, the soccer player said that “undercover racism” caused the media to treat him differently because he doesn’t have a traditional Swedish last name like Andersson or Svensson.
“He’s the guy who said in Sweden, he was talking about the same things, because his last name wasn’t a (traditional Swedish) last name, he felt like there was some racism going on,” James added.

RELATED NEWS:

Study Shows Steph Curry and LeBron James Reign Supreme As Most Trolled NBA Players On Twitter

Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron James On NBA Championship

LeBron James Vows To Continue The Fight For Black Women Following Breonna Taylor Injustice

#CourtsideKaren Trends After Fans Ejected After Verbal Confrontation With LeBron James in Atlanta
13 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LeBron James Responds To Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Criticism: “I Will Never Shut Up”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

lebron james

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Close