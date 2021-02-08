Jini Thornton Shares How To Spot Scams During Tax Season [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

It’s almost that time to start doing your taxes and Jini Thorton has all the knowledge you need to know. With the coronavirus pandemic, stimulus checks, and more, tax season may look a little different. Our money expert is dropping all the gems you need to know to file your 2020 taxes and how to steer clear from tax season scammers. Hear the video above to get this knowledge.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE