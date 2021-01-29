Financial Expert Rob Wilson Breaks Down The Game Stop Stock Controversy [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve been paying attention, the stock market has been going crazy. Certain stocks like GameStop have risen really fast and stock market apps like Robinhood started to stop people from trading. Rob Wilson explains what happened with GameStop and why people are so upset.

Also if you’re interested in trading, Rob gives some introductory advice to listeners who are interesting in trading in the future.

