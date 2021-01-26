Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Stabs Her Husband Over Photos Of Him With Another Woman

...But It's Actually Her When She Was Younger!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video
CLOSE
Midsection Of Woman With Handcuffs

Source: Julian Popov / EyeEm / Getty

A woman in Cajeme, Sonora, Mexico, who authorities have identified only as Leonora N. was arrested after she allegedly scrolled through her husband’s cell phone, saw him in photos with a much younger woman, and stabbed him.

Yes, STABBED him. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

After Juan retrieved the knife, he explained to his enraged wife the woman in the photos, was actually her when she was a younger woman! He digitized some of their older photos and Leonora didn’t recognize her younger self.

Charges are currently pending against Leonora after neighbors heard the screams of the couple fighting. May this not be the wildest story you read all day.

RELATED NEWS: Harlem Protests Kick Off After Punks Brutally Attacked & Bit Black Woman

10 Unusually, Unorthodox Couples Who Became Relationship Goals
12 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Woman Stabs Her Husband Over Photos Of Him With Another Woman  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close