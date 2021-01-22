Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce Details For Final Season of KUWTK

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian has been mum in regards to rumors that she and husband Kanye West are heading towards divorce and now it seems that the reason behind the privacy is due to the fact it will all be playing out on TV.

According to published reports, Kim Kardashian hasn’t been public with details regarding her relationship with Yeezy due to the issues being a part of the storyline for the final season of her long-running reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The New York Post reported that there was trouble in the West household, mostly due to Yeezy preferring to spend his time in Wyoming while Kim is kicking it with their kids in Calabasas. However, today (Jan. 5), the same outlet upped the stakes, saying this Kim was fed up ready to seek a divorce after obtaining a lawyer. Page Six confirmed the rumor adding per an anonymous source that the divorce was due to Kanye political aspirations.

“This divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot,” a source told the outlet. “She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile, Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy shit, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Despite reports that the two were attending couples counseling, it appears that the step may have been a result of production and not the two actually attempting to repair their marriage, according to a source who told TMZ that the attempt was more so “for the kids.”

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source said. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After confusing fans with posts both with and without her wedding ring, Page Six confirms that the reason the estranged couple has been silent regarding rumors about the demise of their marriage is that the drama will indeed play out on the final season.

A source with knowledge of their show — which is ending after more than a decade-long run and 20 seasons on E! later this year — confirmed with the publication that the disintegration of Kim and Kanye’s marriage will be feature heavily in the final storyline as they make their exit from the reality show.

“The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang,” the source told the publication in an exclusive statement. “They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021.”

The publication also confirms that the two are indeed headed for divorce, adding that Kim K has retained famed Los Angeles attorney Laura Wasser to represent her in the legal proceedings, adding that KimYe is currently in settlement talks to agree on finances and how to split their properties.

As of press time, E! has not confirmed the actual air date of the 20th and final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we will keep you updated as the story continues to develop.

SEE ALSO:

Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday Getaway

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Are Basically Separated, But Won’t Divorce?

12 photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce Details For Final Season of KUWTK was originally published on hiphopwired.com