Bakari Sellers Talks Details Of Donald Trump’s Impeachment [VIDEO]

Political analyst Bakari Sellers breaks down Donald Trump’s impeachment, calling it a healthy day for America. After predicting the impeaching, he talks about the non-sense of Mike Pence, the capitol riots, and what he suspects will happen next.

Some citizens have believed that the impeachment will delay the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris administration, but Sellers says it will not.

Listen to the other points Sellers makes about the future of this country without Trump.

