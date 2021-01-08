Entertainment News
Report: DaBaby Arrested After Police Find Gun

It has been reported that DaBaby was arrested Thursday while shopping on Rodeo Drive.

TMZ received a video of DaBaby leaving the Moncler store with 3 other men. They were about to drive away but then multiple cop cars surrounded their vehicle. It is said that law enforcement was told by someone inside the store that DaBaby and his friends had weapons.

DaBaby and his friends were detained while officers searched the vehicle, and found one handgun. DaBaby was arrested for carrying a loaded firearm, a misdemeanor. We will keep you up to date as more details come in.
