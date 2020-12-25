Rickey Smiley Morning Show Featured Video CLOSE

If you were sitting around wondering when Yeezy would release new music, you got your wish. On December 25, Kanye West dropped a new project called EMMANUEL which is being touted as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

The 5-song “composition” is the follow up to 2019’s Jesus Is Born album. The word “Emmanuel” translates to “God is with us” and Yeezy’s latest project is reportedly a composition of ancient and Latin inspired music.

The artwork for the project, which is distributed by New Jersey-based Vydia, was hooked up by Nick Knight.

You can stream EMMANUEL, which is executive produced and composed by Kanye West, below or right here.

TRACKLIST

1. REQUIEM AETERNAM

2. O MIRA NOX

3. O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM

4. PUER

5. GLORIA

Kanye West Releases 'EMMANUEL', Celebrates Birth of Jesus Christ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

