With a bevy of entertainers taking to the airwaves to launch their own podcasts and have their opinions and voices heard by millions of listeners, Pharrell seems ready to follow in the footsteps of his celebrity peers and is kicking-off his own show because, well, why not?

Skateboard P took to Twitter to announce his upcoming podcast, OTHERtone, and from the sounds of things it will be more of a friendly environment for his famous friends to speak their mind than anything else. Hosted by himself, Scott Vener and Fam-Lay, OTHERtone is set to debut on December 7th on Apple, Spotify, Google Podcast, and Amazon Music for anyone interested in hearing from one-half of the Neptunes.

The first episode will arrive in five days, followed by new episodes recurring every Monday. According to a press release, the podcast will be an interview series that offers “a glimpse into the minds of our culture’s unicorns — how they think about life, art, and everything in between.” Covering a broad range of topics related to music, tech, business, art and fashion, Pharrell and his co-hosts will be speaking to a number of industry luminaries. “We want people to be inspired by the people who inspire us,” said Pharrell in a statement. “We’re excited to use OTHERtone as a platform to share inspiration with people at a time when inspiration is scant.”

We ain’t mad at this. Having produced records for damn near everyone under the sun, Pharrell must have some interesting studio stories to tell. Just sayin.’

Will you be checking out OTHERtones come December 7th? Let us know in the comments section.

Pharrell To Launch New Podcast Series, OTHERtone was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: