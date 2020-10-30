Rock T’s HBCU You Know Spotlight: Huston-Tillotson University [WATCH]

It’s time to honor a shero from Huston-Tillotson University in Austin, Texas. The HBCU was established in 1875 and is affiliated with the United Methodist Church, the United Church of Christ, and the United Negro College Fund.

American activist and politician in the civil rights movement, Juanita Craft first attended Prairie View A&M University but finished her degree at HT. She joined the NAACP and helped establish 182 branches of the organization in 11 years. On top of that, she was the first black woman to vote in Dallas County to vote in a public election.

Listen to the rest of Juanita’s achievements because she don’t play!

