Busta Rhymes Challenges T.I. To Verzuz, Clifford Loquaciosly Declines The Smoke & Jeezy Chimes In [Video]

It seems like the new season of online battles is heating up fast. A challenge has been issued and declined but picked up by another living legend within 24 hours.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Busta Rhymes made a recent appearance on The Fat Joe Show. While the two spoke on a variety of topics, including his forthcoming album E.L.E. 2, the Dragon made it clear he wants all the smoke with T.I. on a forthcoming Verzuz battle. “From one brother that loves you to my brother that knows I love him, I’m begging you to step in the ring with me,” he told Joe. “I’m gonna bust your ass. Let me tell you something, we gonna do it with grace but I’m just bust T.I. … come on, T.I. Let’s have fun.”

Naturally, the public invite got back to Clifford rather expeditiously prompting the Tipster—Mike Tyson’s nickname for him, not ours—to respond. In a very lengthy Instagram video post the “Live Your Life” rapper seemed like he wanted no sauce or smoke with Buss citing an age difference between the two MC’s careers as the reason it wouldn’t be a good match up. “Busta’s one of the most phenomenal talents of our time, man,” he said. “I salute and respect Busta a whole lot. I just think the generational gap might be a little too much.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

With the talks about a battle still in the air, Jeezy took the opportunity to challenge his fellow trapper turned rapper. In an IG post, he wrote “Now you back here. I don’t know what you avoiding me for. I’ll tell you what, though – since it mean that much to you, put a date on it! I ain’t gon’ meet you there, I’ma beat you there. Straight up. Big Snow!” The veiled message seemed to be directly pointed at Tip as he left a comment on the post saying ““Hmmmm, Could this longtime constituent of mine be referring to me??? @jeezy”.

In another lengthy video, T.I. explained to him preferring to battle the Snowman. “Order this sh*t off the menu & you shall be served SIR Now let’s see how much heat it takes to melt this snow.”

We hope this battle goes down at the old Magic City in Atlanta for the culture but we are dreamers.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

SEE ALSO:

Guess Which 90s Rapper Yolanda Adams Had A Crush On Back In The Day [VIDEO]

T.I. Talks New Album, Turning 40, & Supporting Ice Cube [VIDEO]

T.I. Shares What Tory Lanez Told Him About The Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Situation

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Busta Rhymes Challenges T.I. To Verzuz, Clifford Loquaciosly Declines The Smoke & Jeezy Chimes In [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com